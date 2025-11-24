Plenty of sun today with rain arriving tomorrow

PITTSBURGH — Monday will be the best day of the entire week with plenty of sun and temperatures climbing into the 50s.

Rain arrives Tuesday with wet weather for much of the day. Folks travelling for the holiday Tuesday will need to expect some slower travel.

Rain showers will linger into Wednesday with gusty winds around 30-35 mph. Temperatures will quickly fall late in the day bringing in the coldest air so far this season just in time for Thanksgiving.

A cold wind over the lakes will bring the chance for scattered lake effect snow showers to the area from time to time towards the end of the week; especially north of Pittsburgh.

