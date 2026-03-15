Prepare for more windy conditions today

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for more wind! Gusts could reach 35 or 40 mph this afternoon and evening in the city, and possibly up to 50 mph over parts of Westmoreland, Indiana and Fayette counties, where “downsloping” winds will be a concern.

The good news is we’ll be nice and warm with highs pushing near 70 degrees, although temperatures will be several degrees cooler east and northeast of Pittsburgh on the other side of a warm front.

A cold front approaches the area Monday morning and will bring a period of showers and a low chance of a gustier storm. Should one develop, it would be most likely for our far eastern areas, closer to Indiana, Ligonier and the Laurel Highlands. Otherwise, the highest threat for damaging winds will stay east into the central part of the state.

Behind the front, temperatures tank Monday afternoon as rain transitions to a period of steadier snow. Major impacts to roads are not expected, but if pockets of heavier snow develop, some roads can turn slick, and then again Monday night with off and on snow showers and lows plunging into the 20s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with wind chills in the teens and a few flurries around. Temperatures begin a turnaround Wednesday and especially Thursday.

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