Rain returns to Pittsburgh region Friday with some thunder possible

PITTSBURGH — Rain will develop across the area today, with a rumble or two of thunder possible. Most of the daylight hours will be dry.

Temperatures will be chilly right into the weekend, with highs barely back into the 50s today and tomorrow.

A few showers could pop up Saturday, and most of the weekend will be dry with cool temperatures. If we clear out early Saturday, areas of frost will be possible.

We finally turn the corner on Sunday with more sunshine and slightly milder temperatures.

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