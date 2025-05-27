Rain returns Tuesday, especially for areas south of Pittsburgh

Umbrellas will be back in fashion later today, especially in areas south of Pittsburgh.

Clouds will thicken up throughout the morning ahead of the showers that will arrive from the south this afternoon. Many areas from Pittsburgh south will see rain showers during the afternoon with the rain being steadier toward Waynesburg, Uniontown, and Morgantown.

Showers will evolve into a steady rain early Wednesday and continue much of the day.

As much as 1 inch of rain could fall with this system, however, the threat for flooding is not expected at this time.

