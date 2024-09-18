Rain showers roll in Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Today will be our best chance of needing to pop an umbrella over a nearly three-week stretch.

Showers will be on and off throughout the day with the best chance of numerous showers east and southeast of Pittsburgh. Most areas will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain. However, a few spots in the mountains could see a half inch or a bit more.

Clouds will thin out Thursday setting up our next dry stretch of weather that will at least last through the weekend.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the chance for rain later this week.

