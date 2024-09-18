Weather

Rain showers roll in Wednesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Today will be our best chance of needing to pop an umbrella over a nearly three-week stretch.

Showers will be on and off throughout the day with the best chance of numerous showers east and southeast of Pittsburgh.  Most areas will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain.  However, a few spots in the mountains could see a half inch or a bit more.

Clouds will thin out Thursday setting up our next dry stretch of weather that will at least last through the weekend.

