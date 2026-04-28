Rain showers this morning moving out, dry for the bulk of the day

PITTSBURGH — Rain will move out quickly this morning, but the break won’t last long.

A spotty shower is possible Tuesday afternoon, but much of the area will be dry during the bulk of the day. Temperatures will push to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Rain is expected throughout the day on Wednesday with some thunder. It won’t rain the whole day, but a good chunk of the day will be wet. Some stronger storms are possible, especially south of Pittsburgh.

It will turn much cooler for the second half of the week into the weekend. Highs will only be in the 50s Thursday through Sunday.

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