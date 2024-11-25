Rain showers will break out Monday afternoon, continue through Thanksgiving week

PITTSBURGH — You’ll want to have your turkey dressed for rain much of the week as several systems head toward the area.

Clouds increase again Monday with rain showers breaking out mainly during the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in lower 50s.

Scattered rain showers will continue on and off into Monday night. Wind gusts will reach between 20-30 Monday night and Tuesday.

Tuesday and most of Wednesday will be dry.

Rain returns late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. It will be a chilly Thanksgiving with temperatures only making it into the lower 40s.

Snow may mix in as temperatures turn colder Thursday night into Black Friday morning. Scattered snow showers will be around at times Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the 30s.

