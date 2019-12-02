0 Rain will turn to snow overnight

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 5:25 p.m. - Severe thunderstorms are possible through this evening so stay alert if you're traveling. The strongest will bring hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Overnight, expect rain showers turning to snow showers with light winds and lows just above freezing.

Monday morning will bring snow showers so drive with caution during your morning commute. The ground will still be warm but any bursts of heavy snow may make conditions slick. Visibility will be reduced in the heaviest snow showers. Snow showers will mix with rain showers through the day on Monday and end as snow showers for many late Monday night. The wind will also pick up with gusts occasionally up to 30 mph.

Minor snow accumulations are expected for parts of our area of a half inch or less with much falling on grassy or elevated surfaces. Indiana and Indiana County may see more with 1 to 3 inches and the ridges may pick up up to 4 inches through Monday night.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Butler counties until 5:45 p.m.

5:04 pm: Heads up - Southern part of the line is now developed and severe. 1" hail is possible along with lightning and heavy rain. #PAwx #Pittsburgh #wpxi pic.twitter.com/7JJrRAtBsC — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) December 1, 2019

UPDATE 4:34 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties until 5:15 p.m.

4:36 pm: SVR T-Storm Warning for Allegheny and Butler Counties. 60 mph winds and 1" hail possible. Updates on @WPXI. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Eke47IJXRH — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) December 1, 2019

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Lawrence County until 5:15 p.m.

5:15 pm: SVR T-Storm Warning for Lawrence Co. Strong wind gusts and 1" hail is possible as the storm continues to strengthen. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/tRLJb8bjU7 — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) December 1, 2019

The Winter Weather Advisory continues through noon Sunday for Indiana, Clarion, Armstrong and Venango counties, along with the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties, due to the threat of freezing rain or ice. 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch of ice can quickly accumulate. Isolated higher totals are possible in the mountains of PA, WV and MD.

Sunday morning will be wet with some icy spots in the far northern or eastern regions of western PA. Freezing rain is lifting out this morning as we turn warmer with steady rain taking over.

The wet weather ends by midday with cloudy conditions for the afternoon. An isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Rain showers develop again around sunset with some lingering rain and snow showers overnight. It'll turn colder to start the workweek with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s and a rain and snow mix in the afternoon.

Some snow accumulation is expected in the Laurel Highlands, ridges and mountains of around 1-2 inches by midnight.

