Risk of flooding, wind damage possible Saturday evening; multiple severe weather warnings in place

PITTSBURGH — The flood and damaging wind risk will continue to be a threat for our area into the evening.

Storms could become severe and produce wind gusts over 60 mph and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Remember, if you see rising water, get to higher ground and never drive through flooded roads.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 6:15 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for the shaded portion of Westmoreland county. Take precautions now.



A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the shaded portion of Allegheny county. Take action now.



A Flash Flood Warning is in place for parts of Indiana and Armstrong counties until 7:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Westmoreland, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion and Forest counties until 8 p.m.

Make sure to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Armstrong counties for Sunday.

Some clearing is expected after midnight with lighter winds. An area of dense fog may develop late overnight; lows will be in the 60s.

Clouds and fog may linger early Sunday morning but expect mostly dry conditions with and mix of clouds and sun; highs will reach the upper 80s.

We won’t stay dry for long; scattered storms return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday with the threat of heavy rainfall. We should get a break in the wet weather on Wednesday.

