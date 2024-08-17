Scattered showers through Saturday evening bringing heavy rainfall, possible damaging winds

PITTSBURGH — Expect scattered storms now through the evening hours. Storms could turn severe and produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, frequent lightning and hail. Make sure to stay weather aware.

Another round of showers is likely Sunday morning, with showers again in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected on Sunday, but some thunder can’t be ruled out. Look for more wet weather on Monday before another dry stretch moves in starting Tuesday for the remainder of the work week.

