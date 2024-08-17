Weather

Scattered showers through Saturday evening bringing heavy rainfall, possible damaging winds

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Rain (reza shayestehpour on Unsplash)

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Expect scattered storms now through the evening hours. Storms could turn severe and produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, frequent lightning and hail. Make sure to stay weather aware.

TRACK THE RAIN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Another round of showers is likely Sunday morning, with showers again in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected on Sunday, but some thunder can’t be ruled out. Look for more wet weather on Monday before another dry stretch moves in starting Tuesday for the remainder of the work week.

Make sure to tune in for the latest forecast tonight on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App updates and alerts while you are on the go over the weekend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman seriously hurt in head-on crash in Pittsburgh
  • Woman’s body found in Aliquippa alley, police say
  • Police looking for 2 people after Clairton house found in ‘disarray’ with children inside
  • VIDEO: 2 men charged in Ohio Township homicide behind bars for separate recent crime sprees
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read