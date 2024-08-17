Woman seriously hurt in head-on crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hurt in a head-on crash on a busy Pittsburgh road Saturday morning.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the 2600 block of Chartiers Avenue.

A Pittsburgh police spokesperson says a small SUV and sedan hit head-on after the SUV crossed the center line.

The woman in the SUV was pinned in the vehicle with serious injuries. Medics provided care on scene, including giving whole blood in the field, while fire teams removed the vehicle’s roof so she could be extricated and taken to a hospital.

The driver of the sedan, which flipped on its side in the crash, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Chartiers Avenue was temporarily closed while first responders were on scene.

