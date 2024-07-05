Showers linger Friday morning; plenty of sun later with highs in the 80s

PITTSBURGH — Hope you had a great 4th! A couple of showers are lingering this morning, but it’s more of a nuisance than anything else. Clouds will be a bit stubborn at times today but we should see a good deal of sunshine this afternoon. It will be warm and humid again with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A passing disturbance could bring a quick shower or storm this evening, but a slightly higher chance for rain will come overnight and into very early Saturday. All of the weekend daylight hours will be dry though with a lessening trend in humidity by tomorrow afternoon.

The heat cranks back up early next week with highs on Monday in the low 90s.

