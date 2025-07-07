Showers and storms return to the area, will remain unsettled throughout the week

PITTSBURGH — After a near-perfect holiday weekend of weather, showers and storms head back into the area today. It will remain a bit unsettled throughout the week with thunderstorms from time to time. We’ll keep heat and humidity in the forecast through the week.

Showers and storms are expected on Monday afternoon and evening with downpours and and gusty winds possible. Localized flooding will be a concern with repeated rounds of heavy rain.

Isolated storms are possible Tuesday with a better chance of thunderstorms Wednesday. Any storm could bring heavy rain with the chance of flooding.

Make sure to get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 each day on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts when you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group