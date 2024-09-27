Showers, wind from Tropical Storm Helene make way to Pittsburgh area Friday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a damp and windy day across the southern half of our area as the some of the outer edge of rain from Helene makes it into our area during the day Friday.

Showers will be most persistent south of Pittsburgh, but bands of showers will make it into the entire area. Winds wil be gusty with sustained winds of 15-22 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph at times.

Rain showers will shut off late Friday night leaving us with a lot of clouds but only isolated showers Saturday.

The remnants of Helene will get pushed east out of Kentrucky late Saturday, and that’ll bring us more rain late Saturday night and throughout much of the day Sunday. Rainfall amounts don’t look too impressive but it will be damp for much of the day.

We should slowly dry out by late Monday and Tuesday as highs drop to seasonable levels.

