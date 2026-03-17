Snow showers, chilly temperatures create slick spots throughout the area

PITTSBURGH — Winter’s one-two punch of cold and snow will leave untreated surfaces slick early Monday, so allow extra time to scrape the windshield and shovel the driveway.

PHOTOS: Snow showers coat Western Pennsylvania after spring-like weather

Several inches of heavy wet snow will make for a slow morning commute.

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Scattered snow showers will continue off and on overnight with a few lake effect snow squalls possible throughout the day.

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While additional snow totals will be mainly 1″ or less, any squall could cause reduced visibility and quickly changing road conditions.

Morning low temperatures on Wednesday will bottom out in the low 20s, with highs struggling to get back to freezing. Add in 20 to 30 mph wind gusts and wind chills will hover in the teens for most of the day.

Temperatures return to the 50s for the end of the work week with the chance for a few rain showers late Thursday and again later Friday evening.

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