Steady, light rain to stick around much of Monday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a wash and repeat kind of forecast again with steady light rain around much of the day. Areas north of Route 422 will be a little drier with the rain being a little heavier at times south of Pittsburgh. Temperatures will only go up a couple degrees from our morning low.

Rain will taper to showers tonight and Tuesday morning, but it will still be damp to start the day. Most of the rain should exit east by Tuesday afternoon with highs again near 70.

A weakening cold front will drop our humidity Wednesday and finally bring some sun by the afternoon. Chilly night-time lows will return later this week although highs will rebound again by Thursday and Friday.

