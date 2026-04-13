Storms likely Tuesday evening after warm start to the day

PITTSBURGH — Warmer air from the south could fuel a few stronger storms on Tuesday, especially after lunch into the evening.

Storms that develop bring the threat for damaging winds, heavy downpours, frequent lightning and hail, but the threat for storms will be isolated and many areas could stay dry.

On Wednesday, the focus turns to warm temperatures with highs pushing into the low 80s, not far from the record high temperature of 85 set in 1883.

Have the Severe Weather team 11 app with you as you head out this week with unsettled weather bringing on and off showers and storms.

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