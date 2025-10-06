Summer-like temperatures for one more day before chilly weather takes over

PITTSBURGH — One more day of summer-like weather in October before autumn chill takes its rightful place in western Pennsylvania.

Monday will be sunny and very warm with highs pushing into the mid 80s. You’ll notice a touch more mugginess during the day, especially later in the day.

Rain showers arrive on Tuesday evolving into a steadier rain for the afternoon and evening. Much of the area will see at least a half an inch of rain Through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will cool off drastically by Wednesday with highs in the 60s for much of the latter part of the week.

