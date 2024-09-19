Summer-like temperatures return Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Summer-like temperatures will return for the next several days.

Thursday will turn out to be mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures will push toward 80 degrees late in the day.

High pressure will keep us warm through the weekend as humidity starts to go up a bit by late Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-80s as we officially usher in fall on Sunday.

The next, good chance of rain across much of the area will be Monday. However, a stray thunderstorm will be possible late in the day Saturday in a few neighborhoods.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group