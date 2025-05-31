Summer temperatures expected to be warmer than normal this season

PITTSBURGH — Summer starts on the longest day of the year, but as far as the weather is concerned, summer arrives on June 1.

This year, Pittsburgh’s Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper expects a warmer-than-normal season.

Temperatures are expected to climb above average, but it should not be as steamy as it was last year.

It looks like it could be the 8th warmest summer on record, with 24 90-degree days.

July should be the hottest month of the year with average highs in the mid-80s and 7 to 8 90-degree days.

Nighttime heat relief will be hard to come by. Overnight low temperatures have been getting warmer, making it harder to cool off.

Summer storms could bring the threat of flooding and even more severe weather, especially through June.

Tropical systems may play more of a role in our weather, bringing more rounds of soaking rain, which could add up to some of our biggest daily rainfall totals.

