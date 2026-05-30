Sunny, comfortable weather continues through weekend

PITTSBURGH — Day three of gorgeous weather! A weak cold front is moving through the area this morning, which will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler, drier air today. Highs may not make it out of the 60s for some north of Pittsburgh, with northeast winds that will be a little on the gusty side (up to 20mph).

With clear skies and calm conditions overnight, temperatures will plunge well into the 40s for some, possibly as low as even 40 degrees Sunday morning. Highs start to rebound a bit early next week, with highs pushing into the mid-70s, but overnight lows stay comfortable.

Our dry stretch of weather may continue through much of next week, with our next best chance for showers holding until closer to next weekend!

Remember to apply sunscreen even while temperatures are slightly below normal for this time of year.

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