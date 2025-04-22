Sunshine, dry weather return Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — You can put the umbrella away for a few days as sunshine and comfortable weather return to the area on Tuesday.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs making it into the upper 60s. It will continue to get warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, with many areas making it 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures on Tuesday will climb back into the upper 60s, and by Thursday highs will be near 80 degrees.

That dry air will also mean a rise in pollens over the next couple of days. Tree pollen is at a high level and grass pollen levels are climbing.

Rain and a few thunderstorms return to the area Friday and will linger into early Saturday.

