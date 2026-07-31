Sunshine to mix with clouds Friday, with highs in the mid-80s

PITTSBURGH — A beautiful end to the weekend! Sunshine will mix with clouds this afternoon as highs push into the mid-80s. The air won’t feel quite as dry as Thursday, but humidity levels will remain low.

Clouds increase tonight, which will keep temperatures in the mid-60s in most neighborhoods.

Despite widespread cloud cover, our weather Saturday will remain dry, with any showers not arriving until well into the night. There will be breaks during the day Sunday, but multiple waves of showers are expected with thunderstorms possible by the late afternoon and early evening. The overall severe threat is low, but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with some areas picking up an inch or more of rain.

The system will be very slow to move, and trends suggest a chance of showers will continue each day through at least the middle of next week.

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