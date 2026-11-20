PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and unusually warm temperatures will continue across western Pennsylvania through the start of the weekend.

Skies will remain mainly sunny today, with temperatures climbing into the lower-to-mid 60s. That is well above the normal high of 49 degrees for this time of year.

The warm, dry stretch continues Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase at times Sunday, with a stray shower possible during the evening.

A noticeable cooldown arrives early next week. Highs fall to around 50 degrees Monday, then into the lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday looks mainly dry, with another chance for showers developing later Wednesday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts while you are on the go!

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