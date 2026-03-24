Temperatures start very cold, but sunshine is in the forecast

PITTSBURGH — Dress in layers today as temperatures will start very cold. We will, however, see sunshine today.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty quiet, but morning lows Tuesday will be in the low to mid 20s. High temperatures will make it into the upper 40s later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up close to 60 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and severe weather alerts.

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