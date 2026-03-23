Temperatures struggle to stay in the low 40s Monday, stray sprinkle during the day

PITTSBURGH — It will feel like an entirely different season Monday.

After a record high temperature of 84 degrees Sunday, temperatures will struggle to stay in the lower 40s across much of the area Monday.

It will be cloudy and windy with a stray sprinkle or flurry during the day. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times, making it feel even cooler.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty quiet, but morning lows Tuesday will be in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures will warm up close to 60 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Much cooler air arrives behind this system Monday with highs in the low 40s.

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