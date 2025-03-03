Temperatures to warm up with sunshine on Monday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will begin to warm up today with quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 40s in many areas. 50s are likely Tuesday and near 60 degrees Wednesday.

Most of the start of the week will be quiet. However, a few light snow or rain showers will move through the area overnight, and tonight will be long gone by Tuesday morning.

There is a much better chance of rain on Wednesday. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on Wednesday as another blast of cold air approaches the area.

