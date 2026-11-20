PITTSBURGH — Our stretch of 60s and sunshine continues through the start of the weekend, so enjoy some time outdoors. Temperatures will warm quickly during the day, with highs in the mid-60s Friday and the mid to upper 60s Saturday.

Take advantage of this string of sunny days and get the outdoor holiday lights up while you can.

Clouds will increase Sunday, bringing a few light rain showers to the area and a lot of colder air behind it to start the week.

The best rain chances will be after lunch and especially east and south of Pittsburgh, but keep an eye on the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast through the weekend for the latest on when and where showers could dampen your plans.

Temperatures will be a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler as we head towards Thanksgiving.

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