Warm and windy on Monday with more chances of isolated shower, storm

PITTSBURGH — Warmer with gusty winds up to 30 mph this afternoon; highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few isolated showers or storms are possible today and again later tonight. It will be mild tonight with clouds and lows in the 60s.

Clouds and some sun on Tuesday with warmer marks in the upper 70s, showers and some thunder are possible.

Wednesday will be very warm in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Still very warm for the end of the work week with the chance of showers and storms Thursday night.

The weekend will start very warm in the low 80s on Saturday, but a front will bring scattered thunderstorms to the area Saturday evening and overnight. Cooler air will follow for Sunday with morning showers; highs will be in the upper 50s.

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