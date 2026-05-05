Warm, windy on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Overnight showers and stray storms will taper off after sunrise Tuesday, leaving mainly dry weather through the day. It will be warm and breezy with winds gusting around 25 mph as temperatures climb back near 70.

Steadier rain returns late Tuesday and continues off and on through lunchtime Wednesday, setting up a damp morning commute.

Cooler air and a few showers will be possible through the afternoon, with highs only in the 50s and cool air sticks around for the rest of the week.

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