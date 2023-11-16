Warm with plenty of sun Thursday before end-of-week rain arrives

PITTSBURGH — It will be another unseasonably warm day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will push into the mid and upper 60s. The record high for today is 71 degrees set back in 1927.

Friday will start dry and mild; showers develop by the early afternoon hours with steady rain possible at times through Friday evening. Have an umbrella with you for any activities Friday night including high school football playoff games.

The weekend looks dry, but it will be lot cooler. Highs will only make it to the mid-40s Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday. There will be a bit of a wind chill as you start your day Saturday. It will feel like it’s in the mid-20s as you start your day.

The next system will arrive ahead of Thanksgiving and may impact travel. A chilly rain is expected to move in late Monday night for Tuesday and bring a rush of cold air behind it for Wednesday morning potentially mixing rain showers to light snow showers before ending. As of now, Thanksgiving looks chilly but dry with decreasing clouds to some sunshine for the afternoon.

Make sure to check in for the very latest on the forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group