Warmer, more humid with showers, possible evening storms Friday

PITTSBURGH — It’s much warmer as we kick off the day near 70 degrees. Light off and on showers remain possible through mid-morning but we should see plenty of dry time this afternoon.

The next disturbance rolls through this evening, bringing a higher chance for showers or storms sometime tonight. With lots of clouds around today, the atmosphere won’t be able to destabilize a ton, so severe weather is not expected.

A few showers or downpours are possible Saturday morning, followed by a break with plenty of dry daylight hours. However, a cold front will get closer to us by the evening, bringing a higher chance for some gusty thunderstorms. Those heading to the Steelers game should be weather aware, especially between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

We trend cooler Sunday with off-and-on rain continuing into early next week.

