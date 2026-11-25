PITTSBURGH — Wednesday will bring the best weather for holiday travel before a storm system moves in for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high near 48 degrees. Winds will turn out of the east-southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the day.

Conditions go downhill for Thanksgiving Day as widespread rain moves into the Pittsburgh area. Rain will be likely through the day and could be steady to heavy at times, so plan on a wet holiday for anyone traveling or heading outdoors. Temperatures will stay chilly, with a high near 43 degrees. An east-northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph will add to the raw feel.

Rainfall around a half-inch is possible Thursday, and the combination of wet roads and periods of heavier rain could slow Thanksgiving travel. Give yourself extra time if you will be on the roads and keep the rain gear handy.

Showers will linger Thursday night into Friday as colder air works into the region. Friday will stay cloudy and chilly with occasional rain showers, and some mixed precipitation could develop at times. High temperatures will only reach around 40 degrees, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph making it feel even colder.

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