Wednesday will be hot with chance of severe storms

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Heat and humidity will continue today with high temperatures once again topping 90° later this afternoon. A few thunderstorms will pop across the area later today.

Any storm that forms could become severe with very heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. The best chance for stronger storms will be later in the afternoon and during the evening.

Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s around 90 degrees. Pop up showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday with the best chance of active weather coming Saturday to start the holiday weekend.

