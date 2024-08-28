Wednesday will be hot with chance of severe storms

PITTSBURGH — Heat and humidity will continue today with high temperatures once again topping 90° later this afternoon. A few thunderstorms will pop across the area later today.

Any storm that forms could become severe with very heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. The best chance for stronger storms will be later in the afternoon and during the evening.

Hot temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s around 90 degrees. Pop up showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday with the best chance of active weather coming Saturday to start the holiday weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group