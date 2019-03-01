  • WINTER WEATHER: Pandas snowy playtime shows animals can have fun in snow too

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    While adults may have been grumble about the snow, kids, and apparently pandas, weren’t all that different when it came to handling the snow.

    Download the WPXI News App for the latest weather alerts and school closings

    The Smithsonian’s National Zoo recorded video of its giant pandas enjoying a romp in the cold.

    Mei Xiang and Bei Bei rolled around, climbed and covered themselves with powder, WRC reported

    >> Read more trending news 

    Panda experts at the zoo say pandas are specifically adapted for cold weather. They have thick woolly fur that keeps them dry and warm.

    The zoo had about 3 inches from the late February storm, WRC reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories