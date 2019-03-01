WINTER WEATHER: Pandas snowy playtime shows animals can have fun in snow too

While adults may have been grumble about the snow, kids, and apparently pandas, weren’t all that different when it came to handling the snow.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest weather alerts and school closings
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo recorded video of its giant pandas enjoying a romp in the cold.
Mei Xiang and Bei Bei rolled around, climbed and covered themselves with powder, WRC reported.
Roll into this snow day like a 🐼!#MeiXiang and #BeiBei spent their morning playing in the snow. #PandaStory— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) February 20, 2019
Have as much fun as a panda in the snow with us on Saturday at the giant panda housewarming party, sponsored by @airbnb. More: https://t.co/kFGGIBiiym #WeSaveSpecies pic.twitter.com/ui6XvgEvcM
Panda experts at the zoo say pandas are specifically adapted for cold weather. They have thick woolly fur that keeps them dry and warm.
The zoo had about 3 inches from the late February storm, WRC reported.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}