6 school districts start unified robotics program with Special Olympics

PITTSBURGH — It’s a growing field of learning where students are showing up.

“Kids want to come to school, we actually moved the time we do Vex robotics to the first part of the day because kids wanted to get to school on time, so they didn’t miss it,” said Dr. Daniel Castagna, Woodland Hills superintendent.

The natural progression is to take that learning out of the classroom. That’s what Woodland Hills is doing this fall with a new unified robotics after-school club. It’s in partnership with Special Olympics Pittsburgh so half the students will come from special education.

“It’s not a buddy system where someone without special needs is helping the other, they are equal peers to each other and that’s really the power of inclusion,” said Andrew Fee with Special Olympics Pittsburgh.

They aren’t alone. Hopewell Area, Western Beaver, Beaver Area, West Allegheny and Clairton City are all starting the same program with teams from across the region competing against each other each semester.

“Everything is based around STEM, science, technology, engineering and math. But there are a lot of other skills like teamwork, communication, its problem-solving. It’s more than your typical reading math and writing curriculum. More than telling and doing, it’s creating,” Castagna said.

It unifies different diversities and skills. The program has already garnered interest in the community as the goal is to pull residents in to volunteer as the number of students wanting to join is growing.

“I think these outcomes will be something students will look back on and say this is what started me down the path of learning and wanting to learn more about others,” said Carlton Scott, executive director of InterCultural House.

The hope is to get more school districts on board as education evolves across our region.

