11 Cares partners with Special Olympics PA for Pittsburgh Polar Plunge

PITTSBURGH — WPXI’s 11 Cares and its partners – 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare – have teamed up with Special Olympics Pennsylvania to support upcoming Polar Plunge festivities.

The Pittsburgh Polar Plunge is a series of events to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania. Plungers will dip a toe, wade or jump in icy pools. Key dates include February 2 at Station Square for the Super Plunge and February 23 and 24 at Acrisure Stadium for the Cool Schools Plunge, Happy Hour Plunge and Polar Plunge.

Funds raised from the plunge fund operating costs for 4,000 athletes in The Three Rivers Region who participate in Special Olympics activities.

Caliente Pizza & Draft House, OneBURGH and Melderverse are also supporting Special Olympics Pennsylvania with additional Polar Plunge events.

Caliente Pizza & Draft House will introduce a special “Polar Plunge Pizza” throughout January and February. For every pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Polar Plunge. Caliente will also host a Day of Giving Back on January 24, where a percentage of sales will be contributed to the event. Special Olympic athletes will be at Caliente locations, offering autographs and meeting customers. Additionally, customers can purchase a $5 polar bear cutout for Caliente’s walls, showing support for the athletes and cause.

oneBURGH is coordinating activities including a Pizza Eating Contest at Caliente’s in January and the onePLUNGE Showdown on February 23.

Melderverse is hosting the Holiday Palooza, a 30-day series of virtual daily challenges (games, puzzles, and brain teasers). Participants can learn more and sign up at melderverse.com.

