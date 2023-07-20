Local nonprofits can now apply for microgrants through Duquesne Light Company

PITTSBURGH — 11 Cares partner, Duquesne Light Company, recently reopened their annual Community Impact Grants program, awarding microgrants of up to $10,000 to fund efforts in environmental justice, education and social equity.

Eligible grassroot nonprofits in Allegheny and Beaver counties are encouraged to apply for microgrants of up to $10,000. The application deadline is July 21, 2023.

