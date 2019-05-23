PENN HILLS, Pa. - It's been a tough couple of years for Abby Lee Miller, the local star of "Dance Moms" on Lifetime, but it looks like she's making a comeback.
Miller told People this week that she's officially cancer-free.
The Penn Hills woman has been battling Burkitt lymphoma and recently posted on Instagram that it should have been diagnosed sooner than it was.
“I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do,” she told People. “I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I’ve created. I want to do what I really do — I create. I can make something magical and wonderful out of nothing. I do it every week.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher's aide arrested after gun found inside Pittsburgh high school
- Teen couldn't bring boyfriend to prom, takes him to Pirates game instead
- Man, 69, shot to death while delivering newspapers
- VIDEO: Woman's last wish is for her dog to be euthanized, buried with her
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Miller became a star as the center of the show that followed her Abby Lee Dance Company's Junior Elite Competition Team. Her occasional clashes with her students’ mothers made for compelling television and launched several spinoffs.
Miller is expected to talk more about her battle with cancer during the upcoming season of "Dance Moms."
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Abby Lee Miller posts pictures of her spinal surgery scar
She's now uses a wheelchair and is undergoing physical therapy, according to People.
The show's season premiere will air June 4 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}