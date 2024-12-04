Person in Allegheny County wins $338K through Pennsylvania Lottery online game

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A person in Allegheny County won $338,831 from a Pennsylvania Lottery online game.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the person won through the game Premier Jackpot, which is a connect-style game with one progressive jackpot.

The organization also highlighted that two other players in Bucks County won $408,484 and $190,682 through Pennsylvania Lottery online games recently.

