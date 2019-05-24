0 'Access Pittsburgh' (05/24)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories!

Clouded Leopard gets name and a friend

A 2-month-old clouded leopard cub at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has made a new friend and has a name!

The cub, whose name is Rukai, was born March 14. After the Pittsburgh Zoo contacted other zoos about finding a companion, Tanganyika Wildlife Park reached out because it had a cub that was also in need of a companion.

Rukai's adorable new companion, named Kansas, was born just four days apart from Rukai.

Both cubs are doing well together and once they get more acclimated to their surroundings they'll start transitioning into the clouded leopard exhibit.

Gene Kelly Awards

It's a huge weekend for local high schools who put their all into amazing musical productions this year because Saturday is Pittsburgh CLO’s pristine Gene Kelly Awards.

The 29th annual event recognizes all of the hard work schools put into musical theatre and is a hot event to attend.

Thousands of friends, family and high schoolers will pack into the Benedum Center to see which of the nominees come out on top and catch performances from these unbelievably talented students.

See a full list of nominees on wpxi.com/highschoolmusicals.

'AGT' exclusive

Summer is right around the corne,r which means premieres of the summer’s biggest show, "America's Got Talent."

The new season premieres Tuesday night on Channel 11 and there are not only jaw-dropping new acts, but some exciting additions.

Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell are returing to the panel with new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, and new host Terry Crews, who Nicole Jelinek just sat down with to get the inside scoop on season 14.

Catch the premiere of "America's Got Talent" Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

Food Trucks, festivals and more

Kickstart summer the right way: with food!

The Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival is taking over Meadows Casino this weekend. Nearly 50 food trucks will swarm the parking lot and feature fireworks, wiener dog races, live entertainment and more!

Another event to check out is the Water Lantern Festival at Allegheny Commons Park West.

Participants will create their own lanterns and as the sun sets, you can see the river light up with hundreds of water lanterns.

You can enjoy food from food trucks, live music and other fun activities.

Get all the details and see even more local events with our list of 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend.



