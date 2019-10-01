  • 'Ghostbusters' returning to big screen

    Updated:

    "When there's something strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!"

    Well, get out the phones because "Ghostbusters" is returning to the big screen for two days only in the Pittsburgh area. 

    Related Headlines

    Cinemark North Hills and Cinemark Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills are among four theaters in the area that are bringing the classic blockbuster comedy back on Sunday and Oct. 10. 

    To purchase tickets, click here. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories