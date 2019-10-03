'THE BLACKLIST' star Harry Lennix says he can't get enough of Pittsburgh

The season premiere of NBC's "The Blacklist" is one day away, and stars Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper) and Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler) stepped off the set to sit down with "See and Be Seen" for an inside look on the new season -- and like a few "The Blacklist" co-stars, had a lot of love to show for the Steel City!
Related Headlines
Lennix, who expressed his excitement of the Steelers big Monday night victory over the Bengals, is no stranger to the 'Burgh.
He was a guest back in the 2014 WPXI Holiday Parade, starred in a movie here, and has a strong respect for the steel town history and August Wilson's nine plays set here in Pittsburgh.
"I got to meet a bunch of people who reminded me of my hometown of Chicago. Hardworking people with a rust belt kind of can-do attitude" Lennix said. "They have an abundance of steel and gut and grit and that's my kind of town!"
In response, co-star Klattenhoff jokingly deemed Lennix mayor of Pittsburgh, yelling out, "Lennix 2020!" at the end of the interview.
But of course, we couldn't talk to these "Blacklisters" stars without getting the inside scoop on the upcoming season, which will hold plenty more twists and turns to keep viewers on their toes.
Don't miss the Season 7 premiere of "The Blacklist," Friday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- New season of 'Stranger Things' means we're heading back to the Upside Down
- New 'This Is Us' character from Beaver County
- 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (10/4-10/6)
- VIDEO: Inside look: Mario Kart racing comes to Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}