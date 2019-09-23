"There is still so much story to tell," said Mandy Moore about the new season of the Emmy- nominated show "This Is Us" -- and we have a sneak peek into the next chapter!
Fall in love with our fall season. Tomorrow. 💛pic.twitter.com/70utDaK3rM— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) September 23, 2019
In this exclusive clip sent to "See and Be Seen," we dive deeper into the stories that make up the Pearson family the world has fell in love with.
Season 4 will start with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) meeting Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) parents for the first time. New characters will be introduced as well.
There will be tears, laughs and surprises as the story of the Pearsons continues.
Watch the return of "This Is Us" tomorrow at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
