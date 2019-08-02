0 Access Pittsburgh (08/02)

Want the 411 on the 412? "Access Pittsburgh" has you covered with top stories.

Steelers score big with fans

The Steelers aren't the only ones putting in work at training camp this season.

Nearly 300 women participated in the Steelers' annual Women's Training Camp last weekend at St. Vincent College, and "See and Be Seen" was there to watch the ladies kick some butt.

The women went through quarterback, running back, place kicking, punting and secondary skill stations, all coached by Steelers legends Donnie Shell, Merril Hoge, Charlie Batch, Shaun Suisham and Greg Warren.

Along with Women's Training Camp, fans are invited to Latrobe to watch the team's annual night practice Saturday night and to Heinz Field Sunday for the Steelers Family Fest, followed by a full practice under the lights.

Wexford native opens for Florida Georgia Line

Country stars Florida Georgia Line are bringing their tour to the Burgh this weekend and bringing along a familiar Pittsburgh face.

Dan Smyers, of Dan and Shay, is a Wexford native. The duo will be opening for Florida Georgia Line.

The concert is Friday at 7 p.m. at Key Bank Pavilion.

Viola Davis' Kennywood visit

Actress Viola Davis is in the Steel City for a new film and made sure to stop at Kennywood Park to ride its latest attraction.

Davis tweeted a picture and said she was among a group that took a ride on Kennywood's Steel Curtain.

Davis is in Pittsburgh for Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," a Denzel Washington produced adaptation of August Wilson's play.

Fans plan to honor late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller

It's been almost a year since the Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller died.

His fans are planning to honor him by holding a vigil at Blue Slide Park to celebrate Miller and honor him on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The event will take place on Sept. 7.

Ain't gotta regatta?

Although Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Regatta has been canceled this year, you can still regatta, if you gotta!

Moraine State Park is hosting a regatta on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, summer is quickly wrapping up, so if you are looking to make a quick day trip, we have created a list of 11 day trips to take in Western Pennsylvania.

