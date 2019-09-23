  • Janet Montgomery, Lisa O'Hare talk 'New Amsterdam' return

    Updated:

    "New Amsterdam" left fans in a panic after the horrific ambulance crash in the season one finale, and now stars Janet Montgomery (Dr. Lauren Bloom) and Lisa O'Hare (Georgia Goodwin) are ready to tell Pittsburgh about the return.

    Nicole Jelinek, of "See and Be Seen," sat down exclusively with Montgomery and O'Hare, whose characters were both a part of that fatal crash along with Dr. Helen Sharpe, Dr. Max Goodwin and his newborn daughter.

    Related Headlines

    So what happened to Dr. Helen Sharpe? Is Georgia OK? How serious are Bloom's injuries? 

    But most importantly, who does not survive? 

    "We do lose someone very important in the show." Montgomery said. "We can't say who it is. Just because we are both here doesn't mean it isn't one of us either."

    See what else they had to say above and, for the rest, watch the season two premiere of "New Amsterdam" on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories