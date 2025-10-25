Sabrina Carpenter gets ‘snuggle time’ with shelter puppies backstage in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Music icon Sabrina Carpenter spent some time with man’s best friend while in Pittsburgh this week.

Carpenter continued her “Short n’ Sweet Tour” with two shows at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday and Friday. While there, she got to interact with a few puppies backstage, courtesy of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

HARP posted on social media on Saturday, “Our pups had a great time at the Sabrina Carpenter concert last night! Thanks for the snuggles! We had a blast!” along with a photo of Carpenter holding a puppy.

HARP Marketing Director Michele Frennier tells Channel 11 they had four puppies backstage for Carpenter’s show on Friday. One of those puppies has since been adopted, though it’s unknown by whom.

Carpenter is involved with the national organization Best Friends Animal Society, Frennier said. HARP worked with Best Friends to facilitate the “snuggle time” with Carpenter and the crew backstage.

