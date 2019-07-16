American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will sell cannabidiol (CBD)-infused personal care products at 500 stores and online, according to an announcement from the company.
The products, which include lotions, muscle balms and aromatherapy, are part of a collaboration between the retailer and Columbus, Ohio-based Green Growth Brands. Their partnership with American Eagle is the third such wholesale agreement that Green Growth Brands has entered into this year.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen boy killed after fall at YMCA camp
- Police arrest man charged with killing girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter
- Police searching for Gabriella Vitale, toddler reported missing from Michigan campsite
- VIDEO: Prosecutors: McKeesport man caught on camera setting rabbi's home on fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}