  • American Eagle to begin selling CBD products

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will sell cannabidiol (CBD)-infused personal care products at 500 stores and online, according to an announcement from the company.

    The products, which include lotions, muscle balms and aromatherapy, are part of a collaboration between the retailer and Columbus, Ohio-based Green Growth Brands. Their partnership with American Eagle is the third such wholesale agreement that Green Growth Brands has entered into this year.

