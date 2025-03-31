BNY leadership detail the transition of 500 Ross Street into its new regional headquarters

PITTSBURGH — BNY’s big move is now as official as it is gradual.

In press meeting update, the leadership of the financial institution detailed the ongoing process of moving out of downtown’s second-largest building with a newly dated name as it moves in and construction continues on repositioning a long-time client service center at 500 Ross Street into its new regional headquarters.

A process that is ongoing is expected to be completed by 2027.

While the company will leave behind a much larger building in the more than 1.5 million-square-foot, 54-story BNYMellon Center, BNY is working to build out and transition into a more significant presence at 500 Ross, a 13-story office building totaling more than 650,000 square feet that still ranks as one of downtown’s largest.

