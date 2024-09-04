CCAC launches new micro-pathways with grant from Citizens

PITTSBURGH — Thanks to a $200,000 investment from Citizens Financial Group, students at the Community College of Allegheny County will now have new options when it comes to pursuing needed credentials for their careers.

The $200,000 from Citizens will go to programs developed by CCAC’s partnership with Education Design Lab, a nonprofit that works with colleges and higher education institutions to help them develop new, innovative programs focused on workforce development. Citizens helps fund Education Design Lab’s Community College Accelerator Program, of which CCAC is a participant.

With the investment, CCAC is launching its new class of credentials, called “micro-pathways,” focused on providing students with opportunities to learn new specialized skills. The initial micro-pathways that CCAC will offer will be for students pursuing careers in information technology and cybersecurity, doula and midwifery as a specialized nursing track, and mechatronics.

